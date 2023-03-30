Left Menu

Customs seize gold worth Rs 49.5 lakhs at Kochi airport, passenger held

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1063 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:27 IST
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 1063 grams of gold worth Rs 49.5 lakh at Kochi airport on Thursday and nabbed the passenger carrying the gold. On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi to Kochi by flight 6E 1404 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1063 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. The accused has been identified as Muhammed, a native of Kunnamkulam in the Thrissur district.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier on March 11, AIU seized 489 grams of gold worth Rs 21.5 lakhs at Kochi airport.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of Kochi Customs AIU batch and Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), a passenger coming from Sharjah to Kochi Airport was intercepted at the green channel. The accused was identified as Nassar, a native of Valanchery in the Malappuram district.

"During the examination of the passenger, one rectangular strap containing gold compound weighing 224 grams and one capsule-shaped packet containing gold in paste form weighing 265 grams concealed in the rectum were recovered," the customs official said. (ANI)

