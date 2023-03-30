Left Menu

AIMIM leader booked for offering Namaz at public place in Lucknow

DCP, Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said Uzma had falsely shown the place of offering prayers to be Vidhan Bhawan which is misleading.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:18 IST
AIMIM leader booked for offering Namaz at public place in Lucknow
AIMIM leader Uzma Praveen (Photo/Twitter account of Uzma Praveen). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow police have booked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Uzma Praveen for offering prayers at Husain Ganj Metro station in the city, officials said on Thursday. The matter came to light on Wednesday after the AIMIM leader posted a picture offering prayers on her Twitter handle.

DCP, Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said Uzma had falsely shown the place of offering prayers to be Vidhan Bhawan which is misleading. "Just to create hype on social media," the official said. "A case under charges of IPC 153 A (promoting enmity), IPC 200 (giving false information), and IPC 283 (obstruction of public way) 66 IT act has been registered against Uzma," said the DCP.

After the police action, Praveen tweeted in Hindi that a mountain is being made out a molehill and alleged that police was following the media personnel in doing so. She further wrote on Twitter that she was following her religion. On August 24, 2022, a large gathering of people offered namaz under Chhajlet PS limits in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. According to police, there was no mosque there, only two houses.

"On August 24, a huge number of people gathered to offer namaz under Chhajlet PS limits; there was no mosque there, only 2 houses. After receiving a complaint, a case was registered against the owners of both houses," Moradabad SP SK Meena had said. In July last year, an FIR was registered against six persons for offering Namaz at Lucknow's swanky Lulu mall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023