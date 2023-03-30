Left Menu

CBI raids in Delhi to bust alleged nexus of corruption between Safdarjung hospital doctors and middlemen

"After the agency had received complaints related to a doctor and middlemen, raids in Delhi were conducted last evening to expose the nexus between them. During raids, CBI found increment documents related to corruption," a CBI official told AN

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided locations in Delhi on Wednesday evening to expose a corruption case involving Safdurjung hospital doctors and middlemen. "After the agency had received complaints related to a doctor and middlemen, raids in Delhi were conducted last evening to expose the nexus between them. During raids, CBI found increment documents related to corruption. Documents have been seized," a CBI official told ANI.

"A few people including a doctor from the neurosurgery department and middlemen have been apprehended by the central agency," the official added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

