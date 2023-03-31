Argentina eyes new 'soy dollar' scheme to boost exports -local media

Argentina's government is preparing a new plan set for next month that would allow a preferential exchange rate for the country's soybean exports, local media reported on Thursday, as the key global soy producer aims to spur shipments.

The plan, first reported by Infobae citing Economy Minister Sergio Massa, was confirmed by a ministry official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)