World Bank plan to boost annual lending by $5 bln, protect credit rating

The World Bank on Thursday submitted a long-awaited "evolution road map" to its steering committee that would boost annual lending to middle-income countries to fight climate change and other global crises by about $5 billion annually while protecting the bank's top-tier credit rating.

The bank said the plan will be discussed with its Development Committee on April 12, during the World Bank-International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, and discussions will follow on additional measures to boost lending, including to the world's poorest countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)