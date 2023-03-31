Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc Limited Signs MoU with RCA to Set up Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium in Jaipur

• Vedanta’s HZL will invest INR 300 crore to build India’s 2nd largest Cricket Stadium • The 100-acre stadium facility will have state-of-the-art infrastructure for sports training Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for the development of world’s 3rd largest cricket stadium in the village Chonp in Jaipur. Vedanta’s HZL will spend INR 300 crore on the stadium, one of the largest corporate investments in India’s sports infrastructure. The stadium will be named “Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium, Jaipur”.

The MoU was signed by Shri. Bhawani Shankar Samota, Honorary Secretary, RCA and Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, HZL, in the presence of Dr. C.P. Joshi, Hon’ble Speaker, Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha and Chief Patron, RCA; Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, HZL and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. and Shri. Vaibhav Gehlot, President, RCA. The stadium facilities will be spread across 100 acres and have a seating capacity of more than 75,000. Only Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and Melbourne Cricket Ground have larger seating capacity than this stadium. In terms of the size of playing field area, this stadium will be largest in the world.

On this occasion, Dr. C.P. Joshi expressed happiness at the generous offer from HZL and signing of the MoU. He said that this would accomplish the long-felt dream of constructing a modern international cricket stadium at Jaipur. He thanked Sh. Anil Agarwal and Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar for their support for the first phase of the stadium. He hoped the second phase of the stadium would also be supported by Vedanta. He said the new stadium would help develop new cricketing talent. He also hoped that Vedanta would help young entrepreneurs to come up in Rajasthan.

Shri Vaibhav Gehlot, President, Rajasthan Cricket Association highlighted the history and achievements of RCA. He warmly welcomed Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar for joining the important function. He profusely thanked Sh. Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group for extending support towards the construction of the stadium. He hoped that similar support would be forthcoming for the construction work of the second phase and also thanked the State Government for allotting 100 acres of land for the stadium at concessional rates. He expressed his gratitude to Dr. C.P. Joshi, Chief Patron, RCA for the continuous support extended by him in this journey.

Sh. Kumar Sangakkara, Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals expressed happiness at the construction of the proposed stadium. He hoped that this venture would give encouragement to new talent.

Vedanta Chairman, Shri Anil Agarwal, shared his vision for this contribution, “Sport gives us the best life lessons in leadership, teamwork, competition and hunger to succeed. If India's youth participate wholeheartedly with energy and passion – nurtured by world class infrastructure – they will become an unbeatable talent pool. Vedanta dedicates this stadium and its facilities to new India. Let's play.” Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. said, “Cricket is a national passion. We are proud and privileged to have the opportunity to set up this world-class facility which will benefit players and spectators. India has huge potential as a sporting nation. Vedanta and HZL are committed to creating a best-in-class enabling environment for the flourishing of our country’s talent and interest in sports.” The stadium will be completed in phases. A 40,000 capacity is set to be completed by October 2023. The overall project of first phase will cost Rs. 400 crores, out of which Rs. 300 crores will be borne by HZL and the remaining Rs. 100 crores will be taken care of by RCA. The stadium will have an indoor games facility, training centers for other sports, a clubhouse, and parking for 3,500 vehicles.

The Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium will host national and international matches, including games of the Indian Premier League. The stadium and its facilities will help the development of Rajasthan as a major hub for cricket and other sports.

Some highlights of the new stadium are:- A. WORLD CLASS INFRASTRUCTURE AS PER BCCI AND INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS • Biggest cricket playing field in the world.

• One of the world's biggest cricket stadiums with a seating capacity of 75,000. (2nd largest in India and 3rd largest in the world).

• Spread over 100 acres (4,04,685 sqm) biggest playing area.

• Well connected via Delhi-Jaipur Express Highway.

• Offers ample activity space.

• 11 match-level pitches besides practice pitches.

• Two separate practice grounds with small pavilion areas.

• Four dressing rooms for players so that back-to-back games can be played on the same day.

• Two podium concourses at different levels at the stadium periphery for smooth movement of spectators and services.

• Grand pedestrian entry – ramps and stairs for smooth entry and exits.

• Ample parking.

• 38 VIP corporate suites.

• 36 VVIP corporate suites.

• One presidential suite.

• 4 RCA suites.

• 2000 premium corporate seats.

• VIP function/banquet and dining space of 1900 sqm.

• 415 seats for broadcasters and commentators.

• 340 seating capacity for media.

• 280 wheelchair seats as per green guide for disability.

B. World class cricket training academy with residential facilities. It will have two practice ground with 5 pitches each. In addition, there will be 20 indoor pitches for outdoor net practice. A small pavilion and gym for players will also be set up.

C. Five-star hotel and convention centre.

D. Club house with indoor sports facilities and sports outlets.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year and globally 3rd in S&P Global Corporate Responsibility Assessment in 2022 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company and is the only Indian company to be recognised at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 and has won the two prestigious awards for ‘Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious and Specialty Metals’ Award and ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ Award.

The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – ‘Great Place to Work 2022’, ‘Company with Great Managers 2022’ by People Business and the People-first HR Excellence Award. As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 1.4 million people in 234 villages out of which 184 in Rajasthan, and 34 in Uttarakhand. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India.

Learn more about Hindustan Zinc on - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates.

About Vedanta Limited Vedanta Limited (“Vedanta”), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world’s leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa and Namibia. The Vedanta Group has significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, Nickel, Aluminium, Power, Renewable Energy, Display glass and is foraying into Semiconductors business. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector, is committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner and aims to spend $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate this transition. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta’s social initiatives, has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on various social impact programs and its flagship project, Nand Ghar is setting up model anganwadis across India. Vedanta Ltd. has been listed in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2022, conferred Golden Peacock Award for excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and certified as a Great Place to Work 2022. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with RCA to set up Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium in Jaipur

