KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :9700.00-11100.00 Masoor Dal :6850.00-10600.00 Gatar Dal :6700.00-7000.00 Gram Dal :6300.00-6800.00 Matar Dal :6300.00-6400.00 Urad Dal :8750.00-9600.00 Moth Dal :9500.00-9900.00 Arhar Dal :11,400.00-12,100.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :3200.00-3350.00 Minikit :4150.00-4450.00 Govind Bhog:6450.00-6500.00 Dehradun :8500.00-8900.00 (all rates are including GST) (more)

