The Chornobyl nuclear power plant, infamous for the world's worst civil nuclear disaster, experienced a total loss of off-site power due to military activities, the UN atomic watchdog reported Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighted that significant Ukrainian electrical substations, essential for nuclear safety, were compromised during the militaristic bouts. Additional power lines servicing other nuclear facilities were similarly affected.

According to Ukrainian authorities, a coordinated drone and missile assault by Russia disabled power and heating services to numerous residential complexes in Kyiv, occurring at a time when residents were already grappling with freezing temperatures.

