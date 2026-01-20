Left Menu

Power Outage at Chornobyl Amid Military Tensions

The Chornobyl nuclear power plant lost all off-site power due to military activities, affecting several electrical substations crucial for nuclear safety. Russia's drone and missile attack on Ukraine resulted in power and heating outages in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:35 IST
Power Outage at Chornobyl Amid Military Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chornobyl nuclear power plant, infamous for the world's worst civil nuclear disaster, experienced a total loss of off-site power due to military activities, the UN atomic watchdog reported Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighted that significant Ukrainian electrical substations, essential for nuclear safety, were compromised during the militaristic bouts. Additional power lines servicing other nuclear facilities were similarly affected.

According to Ukrainian authorities, a coordinated drone and missile assault by Russia disabled power and heating services to numerous residential complexes in Kyiv, occurring at a time when residents were already grappling with freezing temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Progress: U.S. and Ukraine Edge Towards Peace Agreement

Diplomatic Progress: U.S. and Ukraine Edge Towards Peace Agreement

 Global
2
India's Strategic Steps at the World Economic Forum

India's Strategic Steps at the World Economic Forum

 Switzerland
3
CISF Proposes First Southern Regional Sports Excellence Centre

CISF Proposes First Southern Regional Sports Excellence Centre

 India
4
Political Shuffle: MNS and Shiv Sena Forge New Alliance

Political Shuffle: MNS and Shiv Sena Forge New Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026