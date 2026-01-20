Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Highlight Pakistan's Vision at WEF in Davos
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead a high-level delegation to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos. The visit aims to articulate Pakistan's perspective on global and regional peace and enhance economic opportunities through discussions with global leaders and corporate executives.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to lead a high-ranking Pakistani delegation at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20 to 22.
Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar among other officials, Sharif's agenda includes engaging in numerous key discussions such as the World Economic Leaders session on "Restoring a Spirit of Dialogue in a Divided World."
Sharif will also chair a Pakistan-centric High-level Business Roundtable, interacting with top corporate executives and world leaders to promote trade and investment opportunities, alongside addressing matters of peace and development.
