Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Highlight Pakistan's Vision at WEF in Davos

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to lead a high-ranking Pakistani delegation at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20 to 22.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar among other officials, Sharif's agenda includes engaging in numerous key discussions such as the World Economic Leaders session on "Restoring a Spirit of Dialogue in a Divided World."

Sharif will also chair a Pakistan-centric High-level Business Roundtable, interacting with top corporate executives and world leaders to promote trade and investment opportunities, alongside addressing matters of peace and development.