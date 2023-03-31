ITBP jawans are symbols of bravery, perseverance, says Mansukh Mandaviya in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya met Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans at Malari Base Camp in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday. On this occasion, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated ITBP jawans for their service towards the country and thanked the soldiers. He also mentioned that ITBP jawans are symbols of bravery and perseverance.

He also paid respects to the hard work being put in by ITBP personnel on borders under difficult circumstances. Dr Mandaviya took to Twitter and said, "Got an opportunity to spend time in the camp at Malari village and interacted with the jawans. ITBP personnel are deployed in our defence in the most difficult of circumstances. I salute the hard work and sacrifice of these soldiers. Jai Hind!".

Union Minister Mandaviya is on a visit to Uttarakhand where he also participated in the foundation laying program of various health schemes with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the state. "Steps towards a healthy Uttarakhand. Foundation stone laying program of various health schemes in Uttarakhand, with Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami," he tweeted. (ANI)

