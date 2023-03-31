MUM PEPPER COPRA CLOSING PRICES
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED ---- GINGER UNBLEACHED 270 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8700 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8500 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 12500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 11500 COCHIN COCONUT OIL --- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1800 T.P --------------------------
