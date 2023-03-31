Second G20 ETWG meeting to be held in Gandhinagar
- Country:
- India
The second meeting of the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) is scheduled to be held on April 2-4, 2023, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, an official statement said on Friday.
The first ETWG meeting was held in Bengaluru in February 2023, the Ministry of Power said in the statement.
''The 2nd Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency is set to take place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from April 2-4, 2023. During the three-day meeting, over 100 delegates representing G20 member countries, special invitee countries and international organisations will engage in detailed deliberations on the priority areas,'' it added.
Under India's Presidency, four ETWG meetings, various side events and a ministerial meeting have been planned, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Gujarat
- India
- Gandhinagar
- Energy Transitions Working Group
ALSO READ
Bengaluru honoured with USD 150,000 global award for tobacco control efforts
Aim to provide best facilities to national football team: Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi
Truecaller opens its first exclusive India office in Bengaluru, can host 250 staff
India's first multidisciplinary hybrid simulation event, HPSN 2023 is being held at Vydehi Advanced Simulation Academy (VASA) Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals elect to field against Gujarat Giants