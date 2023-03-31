Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:17 IST
Second G20 ETWG meeting to be held in Gandhinagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The second meeting of the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) is scheduled to be held on April 2-4, 2023, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, an official statement said on Friday.

The first ETWG meeting was held in Bengaluru in February 2023, the Ministry of Power said in the statement.

''The 2nd Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency is set to take place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from April 2-4, 2023. During the three-day meeting, over 100 delegates representing G20 member countries, special invitee countries and international organisations will engage in detailed deliberations on the priority areas,'' it added.

Under India's Presidency, four ETWG meetings, various side events and a ministerial meeting have been planned, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

