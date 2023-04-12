Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp

Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has bagged a project for developing a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd.

As part of the order, Suzlon will install 24 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon Group said in a statement.

The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, it added.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. It will also provide comprehensive operation, and maintenance services post commissioning.

This order is part of the bid won from Railway Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL) by Sembcorp, the statement said.

''We are proud that our partnership with Sembcorp will assist Indian Railways to become a net-zero carbon emitter by the end of this decade thereby contributing to a sustainable India.

''With 28 years of experience in the wind energy market, our company is well positioned to contribute to India's fight against ''climate emergency'' with a focus on renewable energy,'' said JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group.

Sembcorp India is a leading renewables player, with generation assets across 13 states and presence across 18 states.

Sembcorp Green Infra, the company's renewable energy subsidiary has a portfolio of more than 3 GW of wind and solar energy in India.

