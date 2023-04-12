Left Menu

Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:34 IST
Suzlon Group bags 50 MW wind project from Sembcorp
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has bagged a project for developing a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd.

As part of the order, Suzlon will install 24 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each, Suzlon Group said in a statement.

The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, it added.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. It will also provide comprehensive operation, and maintenance services post commissioning.

This order is part of the bid won from Railway Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL) by Sembcorp, the statement said.

''We are proud that our partnership with Sembcorp will assist Indian Railways to become a net-zero carbon emitter by the end of this decade thereby contributing to a sustainable India.

''With 28 years of experience in the wind energy market, our company is well positioned to contribute to India's fight against ''climate emergency'' with a focus on renewable energy,'' said JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group.

Sembcorp India is a leading renewables player, with generation assets across 13 states and presence across 18 states.

Sembcorp Green Infra, the company's renewable energy subsidiary has a portfolio of more than 3 GW of wind and solar energy in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023