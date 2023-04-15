Uttarakhand: Demo show organised in view of fire service week in Dehradun

In the ongoing fire service week, Fire Department Dehradun organised a demo show was organised at the Police line in Dehradun on Saturday. Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar attends the show as the chief guest.

Fire service department employees performed various activities during the demo show, like a fire in oil, a fire in a domestic LPG cylinder, a leakage of chlorine gas in industrial danger, a rescue demo from a multi-storey building by fire service, and making a tricolour from water attracted everyone's heart. The Director General of Police and Chief Guest of the show said that the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Service always acts as the first responder, as a result of which it has been possible to save thousands of lives and property worth crores of rupees with the formation of the Fire Service over the years.

In Uttarakhand so far, 16237 human and 4319 animal lives have been saved during 38141 fire calls and 5748 rescue calls, besides saving property worth more than Rs 2852 crore from fire. On the occasion, DGP Ashok Kumar said that the death of four innocent children in the recent painful fire incident in Tuni has been very painful. "Once again we have felt the need to be more sensitive towards fire incidents. For this, we all need to make a concerted effort," he said.

During the address, the Director General of Police appealed to the people working in industries, commercial complexes, educational institutions and multi-storey buildings as well as building owners of various institutions and establishments to follow fire safety norms to ensure a safe society because investing in fire safety is necessary not only to save property and country's property but also to save your life and that of your family. National Fire Service Week (NSW) is celebrated every year in India between April 14-20. It is observed as a part to pay homage to those brave Fire Fighters, who sacrificed their lives in line-of-duty on April 14, 1944 fire incident. (ANI)

