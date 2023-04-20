"NCERT textbook row: State govt can print textbooks independently," Kerala Education Minister

Reacting to the controversy surrounding NCERT's decision to omit certain portions from the school syllabus, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the state government can print textbooks independently unless the central government denies the permission to teach these subjects. Addressing a press meeting, Sivankutty said, "The state government can print textbooks independently unless the Centre denies giving permission to teach these subjects. Teachers' unions also have a stand that the omitted lessons should be taught."

Infroming about the study of Gujarat riots and Mughal history in Kerala, the Education Minister said, "Kerala is moving forward by giving importance to constitutional and secular values. Kerala is of the opinion that the omitted subjects including the Gujarat riots and Mughal history should be studied." "Kerala will examine how to teach it. Objections to the omission of these subjects shall be intimated in writing to the Central Government," he added.

Sivankutty also informed that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result will be published by May 20 and this time there will be a grace mark. The Education Minister said, "The SSLC exam result will be published by May 20. Plus two exam results will be published by May 25. This time there will be a grace mark."

Talking about the programs related to the opening of schools in the state, Sivankutty said that school uniforms and textbooks will be distributed within two to three days. "The Education Department organizes a wide range of programs related to the opening of schools. Discussed the things to be adopted when the school opens. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the state-level entry festival. School uniforms and textbooks will be distributed within two to three days. All matters should be completed by May 25 regarding the opening of school," he said.

"Maintenance should be done in all schools. A vegetable garden will be implemented in all schools. A green and clean campus will be implemented in schools this time. The anti-drug campaign will be conducted in all schools," Sivankutty added. The Education Minister also said that students should not be included as the audience in programs organised during school time.

"It has been decided in the meeting of teachers' organizations that the students should not be taken as the audience in programs organised during class time. The state government is against the commercialization of education. Don't make education a big money thing," said Sivankutty. (ANI)

