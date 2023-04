BRIEF-Mattioli Woods PLC Announces Acquisition Of Holding In White Mortgages Limited

Mattioli Woods PLC:

* MATTIOLI WOODS PLC - ACQUISITION OF HOLDING IN WHITE MORTGAGES LIMITED

* MATTIOLI WOODS - PROPOSED DEAL FOR INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF £0.425 MILLION & CALL OPTION CONSIDERATION OF UP TO £2.625 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)