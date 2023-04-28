Left Menu

Tripura police detain six Bangladesh nationals from MBB Airport

"The Bangladesh nationals, identified as Doli Begam, Khaleda Begam, Munni Begam, Zinnad Begam, Tania Begam, Ahad Hossain of Hossain, were detained for suspicious activity," Tripura police said in a statement.

The Bangladesh nationals were taken into custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura police on Thursday detained six Bangladesh nationals from the premises of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport in Agartala, police said. "The Bangladesh nationals, identified as Doli Begam, Khaleda Begam, Munni Begam, Zinnad Begam, Tania Begam, Ahad Hossain of Hossain, were detained for suspicious activity," Tripura police said in a statement.

The interrogation of the detainees was underway, police informed further. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

