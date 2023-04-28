Left Menu

Purported video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, Swati Maliwal issues notice to police

The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, issued a notice to Delhi Police over a viral video of a young man who is purportedly seen masturbating in Delhi Metro. The video is being widely circulated on social media wherein the man is indulging in the obscene act while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro. It can be seen in the video that his actions are making everyone around him extremely uncomfortable.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 19:18 IST
Purported video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, Swati Maliwal issues notice to police
Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, issued a notice to Delhi Police over a viral video of a young man who is purportedly seen masturbating in Delhi Metro. The video is being widely circulated on social media wherein the man is indulging in the obscene act while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro. It can be seen in the video that his actions are making everyone around him extremely uncomfortable. The Commission has sent a notice to Delhi Police DCP, Delhi Metro seeking an action taken report. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of an arrest made in the case.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter". "More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women's safety is ensured in the Metro," she added.

After the video went viral Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) issued a statement asking the passengers to behave responsibly while travelling in the metro and adding that the passengers "should immediately report the matter to DMRC helpline giving details of corridor, station, time etc". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023