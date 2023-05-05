Left Menu

Britannia Industries Q4 net profit rises 47.5 pc to Rs 557.6 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:44 IST
Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 47.53 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 557.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.95 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 10.93 per cent to Rs 3,892.02 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 3,508.35 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of Britannia Industries in the March quarter increased 13.18 per cent to Rs 4,079.55 crore. Its total expenses rose 7.68 per cent to Rs 3,322.48 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 from Rs 3,085.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 4,623.90 apiece on BSE, 0.85 per cent higher than its previous close.

