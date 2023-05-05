Left Menu

Customs, Assam Rifles recover foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1 cr from Mizoram

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department of Zokhawthar based on specific information on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:32 IST
In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered illegal Foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.53 Crore near Melbuk Xg at Zokhawthar, according to an official statement. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department of Zokhawthar based on specific information on Thursday.

"Approximate cost of the foreign origin cigarettes Rs 1,53,40,000 lakh (One Crore fifty-three lakh forty thousand only)," the statement said. The seized consignment was handed over to the Land Customs Station of Zokhawthar on Thursday for further legal proceedings.

"Ongoing smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram," it added. Earlier last month, Assam Rifles apprehended one person in Zokhawthar in the Champhai district of Mizoram and recovered 144 cases of foreign-origin beer and liquor worth Rs 5.43 lakh. (ANI)

