Left Menu

J-K: All Minority Employees Association Kashmir calls on Lt Governor Sinha

A delegation of the All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

ANI | Updated: 05-05-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 22:15 IST
J-K: All Minority Employees Association Kashmir calls on Lt Governor Sinha
All Minority Employees Association Kashmir calls on Lt Governor Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of the All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. The delegation headed by its President Sanjay Koul projected various issues of employees of minority community under PMDP and other employment schemes, who are working in the Kashmir division.

The members of the delegation also expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration for promptly resolving many of the issues of the minority community employees. The Lt Governor assured the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands projected during the interaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation
4
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023