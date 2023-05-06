Left Menu

NCW chief writes to Punjab DGP over "illegal detention" of woman journalist by State police, seeks report within 4 days

Taking cognizance of the "illegal detention" of a woman journalist by Punjab Police in Ludhiana, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Saturday sought a detailed action taken report in connection with the matter within four days from the State DGP.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 17:24 IST
NCW chief Rekha Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking cognizance of the "illegal detention" of a woman journalist by Punjab Police in Ludhiana, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Saturday sought a detailed action taken report in connection with the matter within four days from the State DGP. NCW chief Sharma said that she also spoke to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) last night and was following up on the matter with Ludhiana Police.

In a letter, dated May 6, the NCW chief has also asked the DGP to present a copy of the FIR before the commission. The commission, citing media reports, said that the journalist, identified as Bhavana Kishore, was recently illegally detained by the Punjab Police in Ludhiana, while she had come to cover a program over the invitation by the media coordinator of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"She had been missing since then," the NCW chief said. "Further, it is reported that during her arrest there were no female police officers present and she was taken away without providing any reason," she added.

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) also took cognizance of the incident, urging the Punjab government to release the journalist from detention and direct its police to follow the established procedures. "The Guild also notes that given that the reporter was on a journalistic assignment, the law enforcement agencies should have exercised due restraint with respect to detention and subsequent filing of FIR," the EGI said in the letter. (ANI)

