J-K: Avalanche warning issued for Baramulla for next 24 hrs

"Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 metres above sea level over Baramulla district in the next 24 hours," read an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 17:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning for Baramulla for the next 24 hours. "Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 metres above sea level over Baramulla district in the next 24 hours," read an official statement.

The people living in the area were advised to take precautions. "People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," it read.

Earlier on April 27, JKDMA issued an avalanche warning for the Ganderbal district was issued during the next 24 hours then. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

