Kerala Health Minister directs officials for better treatment to injured in Malappuram boat capsize

Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the Malappuram boat capsize incident and directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the injured. The meeting was held to assess the situation after the death toll in the tourist boat accident in Tanur, Malappuram rose to 18.

The health minister has directed better treatment for the injured and the speeding up of the post-mortem process. The minister has also given strict instructions to start the post-mortem at 6 am on Monday. Post-mortem will be conducted in Tirur, Thirurangadi and Perinthalmanna hospitals and Manjeri Medical College by bringing in sufficient staff including doctors from Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

The Principal Secretary and Director of the Health Department, Director of the Medical Education Department, Additional Directors, Malappuram District Medical Officer and District Program Manager attended the meeting. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends," said CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet. The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The operation is being carried out and the boat has been brought to the shore.

The NDRF team has started from Thrissur to Tanur. (ANI)

