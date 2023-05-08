Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister directs officials for better treatment to injured in Malappuram boat capsize

Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the Malappuram boat capsize incident and directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the injured.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:16 IST
Kerala Health Minister directs officials for better treatment to injured in Malappuram boat capsize
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the Malappuram boat capsize incident and directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the injured. The meeting was held to assess the situation after the death toll in the tourist boat accident in Tanur, Malappuram rose to 18.

The health minister has directed better treatment for the injured and the speeding up of the post-mortem process. The minister has also given strict instructions to start the post-mortem at 6 am on Monday. Post-mortem will be conducted in Tirur, Thirurangadi and Perinthalmanna hospitals and Manjeri Medical College by bringing in sufficient staff including doctors from Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

The Principal Secretary and Director of the Health Department, Director of the Medical Education Department, Additional Directors, Malappuram District Medical Officer and District Program Manager attended the meeting. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends," said CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet. The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The operation is being carried out and the boat has been brought to the shore.

The NDRF team has started from Thrissur to Tanur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023