SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Wave of attacks ahead of Russian holiday

Russia launched a wave of drone, missile and air strikes across Ukraine, officials said on Monday, as Moscow stepped up attacks on Kyiv and other cities in preparation for its Victory Day holiday marking the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-05-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 11:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia launched a wave of drone, missile and air strikes across Ukraine, officials said on Monday, as Moscow stepped up attacks on Kyiv and other cities in preparation for its Victory Day holiday marking the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany. CONFLICT

* Ukraine's top military command said its forces destroyed all 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia had launched overnight at targets around the country. * Russia has intensified shelling of Bakhmut hoping to take it by Tuesday, Ukraine's top general in charge of the defence of the besieged city said, vowing to do everything to prevent it.

* Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut, saying it had been promised more arms and suggesting it may keep up the assault on what Russia sees as a stepping stone in the Donbas region. * At least five people were wounded by Russian strikes on Kyiv, officials in the Ukrainian capital said.

* Some 1,679 people, including 660 children, have been evacuated from areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a Moscow-installed official in the Russia-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine said. EU WEIGHS SANCTIONS ON CHINA

* The European Union has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia's war machine, the Financial Times said. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* ANALYSIS-Russia's mercenary boss deepens fog of Ukraine war while deflecting blame * INSIGHT-Ukraine's nuclear deal with Canada's Cameco carries big risks, rewards

* ANALYSIS-Kremlin incident gives Putin cover to deepen war * COLUMN-Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

