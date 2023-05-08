"Unacceptable state of affairs": Delhi HC expresses displeasure over Tillu Tajpuriya's murder inside Tihar

Left Menu

The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the security lapses in Tihar Jail after the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya by his rival gang members inside Tihar Jail, saying that it is a totally unacceptable state of affairs.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the security lapses in Tihar Jail after the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya by his rival gang members inside Tihar Jail, saying that it is a totally unacceptable state of affairs. The Delhi High Court also granted Tajpuriya's father and brother protection of the court.

The Bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday while hearing a plea filed by Tillu Tajpuriyas' father and brother seeking the direction of CBI investigation in the murder and also protection for them, directed the jail superintendent of Tihar Jail to remain present in court on the next date of hearing. The Bench further directed that the Tihar Jail Authorities to file a status report, which should indicate the responsibility and accountability of jail officers who were responsible for the lapses.

After watching the CCTV, the bench also said, the court is unable to comprehend why no steps were taken by authorities if the incident was captured in CCTV cameras inside the jail. Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail on May 2 this year.

According to the prison officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the case has now been transferred to a special cell for investigation. The case was registered in Hari Nagar police station under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Members of the rival gang namely Deepak Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw. According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since. Sunil Balyan alias Tajpuriya was the main accused in the Rohini court shootout case in September 2021 which left his friend-turned-rival gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi dead. (ANI)

