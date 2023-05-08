Left Menu

Man found dead on roadside in Mumbai's Mankhurd suburb, case registered

A 22-year-old man was found dead on the roadside in Mumbai's Mankhurd suburb, police said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:49 IST
A 22-year-old man was found dead on the roadside in Mumbai's Mankhurd suburb, police said on Monday. The police said that the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

According to the preliminary inquiry conducted by the police, the deceased was attacked with a sharp weapon. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body into possession. Mankhurd Police have registered a case against an unidentified individual under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," police said.

The police have formed teams to search for the accused. "The body of a 22-year-old unknown youth was found on the roadside in Mumbai's Mankhurd police station area. Teams have been formed to search for the accused," a police officer of the Mankhurd police station said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

