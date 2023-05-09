Left Menu

Shell: Fire that reignited at Texas plant is extinguished

Crews have finally extinguished a fire at a Houston-area petrochemical plant that had been burning on and off for days, according to Shell, which operates the plant.Fire fighters first responded to the blaze at the Deer Park facility on Friday afternoon.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 09-05-2023 03:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 02:42 IST
Shell: Fire that reignited at Texas plant is extinguished
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)

Crews have finally extinguished a fire at a Houston-area petrochemical plant that had been burning on and off for days, according to Shell, which operates the plant.

Fire fighters first responded to the blaze at the Deer Park facility on Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, Shell said the fire had been extinguished. But a few hours later, Shell announced the fire had reignited.

The fire was finally extinguished on Sunday night, Shell spokeswoman Natasha Qamar said Monday. The reignited fire was contained in a controlled area.

''Air monitoring is ongoing and has not detected any harmful levels of chemicals affecting neighbouring communities. There is no danger to the nearby community,'' Shell said.

The city of Deer Park did not issue a shelter-in-place order for residents during the fire.

The fire had started at plant's olefins unit, which makes plastics and rubber. The unit was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

Nine workers who were sent to a hospital were released after undergoing precautionary medical evaluations. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Shell said Sunday that the large amount of water being used to extinguish the blaze had exceeded the plant's wastewater storage capacity and was being released into the Houston Ship Channel.

A floating barrier or boom was being used to prevent any chemical products from the plant from running off with the wastewater and contaminating the channel, Qamar said.

After some rain on Sunday, a “light sheen” was seen outside the boom but it has been cleaned up, Shell said.

“Our teams are working around the clock to verify the environmental and safety precautions of the actions taken thus far,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county's top elected official, said in a statement Sunday night.

Local environmental groups were not reassured by Shell's statements that the community was not in danger.

“History has shown that these early statements are for the benefit of industry public relations and not public health,” said Jennifer Hadayia, executive director of Air Alliance Houston.

Facility fires are not uncommon in the area, with the large presence of the petrochemical industry. In March, an explosion and a fire erupted at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in nearby Pasadena, Texas, leaving one injured.

A fire in 2019 at a facility owned by Intercontinental Terminals Company burned for days and though it caused no injuries, it triggered air quality warnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023