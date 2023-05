BRIEF-Astrazeneca PLC Says Farxiga Extended In The US For Heart Failure

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - FARXIGA EXTENDED IN THE US FOR HEART FAILURE

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - FARXIGA EXTENDED IN THE US FOR HEART FAILURE * ASTRAZENECA - FDA APPROVAL MEANS PATIENTS WITH HEART FAILURE CAN BENEFIT FROM FARXIGA REGARDLESS OF LEFT VENTRICULAR EJECTION FRACTION STATUS

* ASTRAZENECA - FARXIGA (DAPAGLIFLOZIN) HAS BEEN APPROVED IN US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

