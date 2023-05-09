European shares fall as downbeat earnings, SBB weigh

European shares fell on Tuesday after a string of downbeat corporate updates soured sentiment, which has been tested in the days leading up to crucial U.S. economic data that would shed more light on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4%, as of 8:17 GMT. The index has been resilient this year, rising 9.6%, but has come under pressure in recent days after the European Central Bank remained steadfast in its commitment to taming price pressures and as investors nervously await U.S. inflation data.

The readings on U.S. consumer and producer prices, due later in the week, will be gauged for any signs that inflation has cooled enough for the Fed to consider easing financial conditions soon. "The market's really uncertain (whether) it is going to be a hard or soft landing," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

"If we see a big miss (on the CPI headline number), that will increase the chances of a soft landing narrative. The Fed will need to do less, so I expect that to weaken the dollar and potentially lift equity markets." SBB dropped 4.4% after the Swedish landlord said it would delay its dividend payment and no longer carry out a 2.63 billion Swedish crowns ($259.1 million) rights issue after S&P Global cut its credit rating to junk.

The move made Europe's real estate sector the top decliner, down 1.9%, while energy stocks fell 1.1% as oil prices eased after three days of gains. Among other top losers, OCI NV fell 4.5% after the Dutch fertilizer-maker reported first-quarter EBITDA below expectations.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc said on Tuesday it expects earnings to be pressured in 2023, sending the British insurer's shares 5.8% lower. Most European bourses edged lower, while London's FTSE 100 was flat as investors returned to markets after a long weekend.

Weighing on France's blue-chip CAC 40 index, shares of China-exposed luxury firms such as Hermes International SCA Pernod Ricard SA and Kering SA fell between 0.3% and 1.3% after weak data on the country's imports and exports. Limiting losses on the broader STOXX 600, Banco BPM climbed 3.8% after Italy's third-largest bank raised its profit target for this year and the next, following stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Fresenius Medical Care advanced 1.5% after the German dialysis specialist reported a smaller-than-expected drop in its first-quarter adjusted operating income. Grifols gained 6.7% after the Spanish drugmaker lifted its 2023 margin outlook following sturdy growth in first-quarter core earnings and revenue.

