GOC Spear Corps calls on Manipur CM, discusses prevailing security situation in violence-hit state

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and discussed the prevailing security situation in the state. "GOC Spear Corps called on the Hon'ble Chief Minister of #Manipur, Mr N Biren Singh; discussed the prevailing security situation and synergised ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and restore normalcy. Hon'ble Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Army and Assam Rifles @adgpi," SpearCorps.IndianArmy tweeted.

On Monday, CM Biren Singh urged people to maintain peace while informing them that a high-level inquiry will be conducted to hold those responsible for the violence to account and also act on those who failed to discharge their responsibilities in containing the unrest. In his first public reaction to the ethnic clashes that have put the Northeast state on the boil, the Manipur CM also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for monitoring the situation and sending central forces to restore normality at the earliest.

He assured media persons that those stranded in the ongoing violence were being provided with the best possible care. The Manipur CM added, "Around 60 people have lost their lives so far while 231 have suffered injuries in the violence. Also, about 1,700 houses were burned down in the unfortunate incidents (rioting) on May 3. I appeal to the people to restore peace and calm to the state."

He also appealed to the people not to block or obstruct the movement of public transport. "Those stranded at different locations in Manipur are being provided with the best possible care and support. They are being moved to safe locations and shelters. Till now, 20,000 such persons have been evacuated and about 10,000 remain stranded," Singh said, adding that a high-level inquiry will be conducted to fix the responsibility on those behind the violence.

"A high-level inquiry will be conducted to fix responsibility on persons/groups behind the violence and government servants who failed to discharge their responsibilities. I appeal to all not to spread or believe unfounded and baseless rumours. Till now, 35,655 persons, including 1593 students, have been moved to safer locations," the CM said. The chief minister also assured that the government machinery was working round the clock to resolve the situation and restore order and MLAs and ministers were also making sincere efforts to bring back peace.

Several state governments, including those in the Northeast, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur. Clashes erupted in the Northeast state after the high court directed the state government to consider including the majority community of Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent. (ANI)

