Fire breaks out in power plant west of Iran's Isfahan- Mehr

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A power plant west of the Iranian city Isfahan caught fire on Tuesday, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

"Fire at Shahid Abbaspour power plant was announced at 16:28 local time (1258) to the fire headquarters of Isfahan. Firefighting vehicles have been dispatched to the location," an official from the Isfahan municipality told Mehr news.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

