IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 23:51 IST
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan c Anuj Rawat b de Silva 42 Rohit Sharma lbw b de Silva 7 Suryakumar Yadav c Jadhav b Vyshak 83 Nehal Wadhera not out 52 Tim David c Maxwell b Vyshak 0 Cameron Green not out 2 Extras: (LB-6, NB-2, W-6) 14 Total: (For 4 wickets in 16.3 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-52, 3-19, 4-192 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 3-0-3-10, Josh Hazlewood 3-0-32-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-53-2, Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0 -37-2, Harshal Patel 3.3-0-41-0.
