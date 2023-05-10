Left Menu

Canada will not be intimidated by China retaliation, PM Trudeau says

Saint-Jacques also said he does not expect China to resort to economic sanctions because Beijing is trying to reassure foreign companies that they can work there after draconian COVID-19 restrictions were dropped. Beijing has this year rolled out the red carpet for Western leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, and China's Premier Li Qiang has reached out to corporate leaders to ensure them the country is now open for business.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-05-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 00:32 IST
Canada will not be intimidated by China retaliation, PM Trudeau says
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said Canada will not be intimidated by China following tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions by Ottawa and Beijing. Ottawa expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei on Monday over allegations related to foreign interference, and hours later, China asked a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai to leave by May 13 in response to what it called Ottawa's "unreasonable actions".

"We understand there is retaliation, but we will not be intimidated, we will continue to do everything necessary to keep Canadians protected from foreign interference," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. A row has simmered since the detention of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 and Beijing's subsequent arrest of two Canadians on spying charges. All three were freed in 2021.

Some fear the latest flare-up could have economic repercussions for Canada. Chinese imports of Canadian goods rose 16% last year to a record of C$100 billion ($74.8 billion), and China is Canada's second-biggest trading partner after the United States. Last year, Beijing lifted a three-year ban on imports of canola, Canada's largest crop, from trading companies Richardson International and Viterra that had been imposed in 2018. China is also a major importer of Canadian potash and wheat.

"With China, there’s always a risk" of retaliation, said Tyler McCann, managing director of the Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute. "(But) it seems the Chinese government is more sensitive about food security than they were years ago and that might mitigate the risk." Global supplies of wheat and vegetable oil are in tighter supply due to the Ukraine war, which may make it difficult for China to limit its imports of Canadian wheat and canola.

China "took a very measured response," Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said in an interview aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. He said the Chinese could have responded by expelling a more senior official or multiple officials. Saint-Jacques also said he does not expect China to resort to economic sanctions because Beijing is trying to reassure foreign companies that they can work there after draconian COVID-19 restrictions were dropped.

Beijing has this year rolled out the red carpet for Western leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, and China's Premier Li Qiang has reached out to corporate leaders to ensure them the country is now open for business. Beijing is conducting a "charm offensive (to) convince foreign enterprises to come back to China to invest," Saint-Jacques added. "So putting sanctions on Canada at this stage would have sent a very bad message to foreign companies." ($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States
4
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023