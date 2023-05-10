Left Menu

Iran: Over 200 executed since January; Türk calls for end to death penalty

UN News | Updated: 10-05-2023 06:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 06:21 IST
Iran: Over 200 executed since January; Türk calls for end to death penalty
The "frightening" number of executions carried out this year in Iran prompted the UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Tuesday, to call on the country's authorities to abolish the death penalty or halt all executions. **More than 10 people are put to death each week in Iran** , High Commissioner Türk said, making the country "one of the world's highest executors", with at least 209 people executed since the beginning of the year according to sources quoted by the UN rights office (OHCHR), in a press release. Tweet URL > UNGeneva ## **Incompatible with international norms** Executions are carried out "mostly" for drug-related offences. Mr. Türk said this was " **incompatible with international human rights norms and standards** ". OHCHR said that minorities were over-represented on Iran's death row, and said that according to sources, **at least 45 people** , including 22 from the Baluch minority, were executed in the last 14 days alone. "Most were executed for drug-related charges", added the UN rights chief. ## **'Abominable record'** "At this rate, Iran is worryingly on the **same track as last year** , when **around 580** people were reportedly executed, said Mr. Türk. "This is an abominable record, particularly when you consider the growing consensus for universal abolition of the death penalty." Only a small number of States still impose and apply the death penalty, said OHCHR. On Saturday, Iran executed Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian citizen from the Ahwazi Arab minority, the rights office added, who had been charged and found guilty of "corruption on earth" – a capital offence under Iran's strict interpretation of Islamic law. Reports on Monday, said that Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare had been executed for crimes including blasphemy, said OHCHR. Speaking before the Human Rights Council last month, Mr. Türk had called the death penalty an " **atavistic relic from the past** that should be shed in the 21st century".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023