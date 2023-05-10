Left Menu

Ensure farmers get seeds, crop loan on time: Maha agriculture minister Sattar to officials

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar has directed officials of the Konkan division to ensure farmers get seeds, fertilisers and crop loan on time.He was speaking during a review meeting with the Konkan division officials here on Tuesday ahead of kharif season.The minister said the officials should ensure that benefits and schemes of the government reaches the farmers at their door steps The officials should study the geographical situation of the region and plan the kharif programme accordingly, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 12:22 IST
Ensure farmers get seeds, crop loan on time: Maha agriculture minister Sattar to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar has directed officials of the Konkan division to ensure farmers get seeds, fertilisers and crop loan on time.

He was speaking during a review meeting with the Konkan division officials here on Tuesday ahead of kharif season.

The minister said the officials should ensure that benefits and schemes of the government reaches the farmers at their door steps The officials should study the geographical situation of the region and plan the kharif programme accordingly, he said. Efforts should be made for cultivation of mango, cashew and paddy on a larger area, he said.

The officials should ensure that farmers affected by the unseasonal rains get compensation, he said. Officiating divisional commissioner Rajendra Bhosle informed the meeting that 4,29,000 hectares of area has been earmarked for the kharif season. A production target of 11,61,000 metric tonnes was planned and an increase of 22 per cent on an average is anticipated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023