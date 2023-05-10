SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine says Russia plans to evacuate nuclear plant workers

Russian forces are planning to evacuate more than 3,000 workers from the town that serves the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, resulting in a "catastrophic lack" of personnel, Ukraine's state-owned Energoatom company said on Wednesday.

SANCTIONS DEBATE * European Union states hold a first discussion on Wednesday on proposed new sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine that would target Chinese and Iranian firms and allow export curbs on third countries for busting existing trade restrictions.

GRAIN EXPORTS * The United Nations said inspections resumed on Tuesday of outbound vessels under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

CONFLICT * Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft TRNF_p.MM said a filling point on the Druzhba pipeline in a Russian region bordering Ukraine had been attacked, the TASS news agency reported, citing a company statement.

* The governor of Russia's Voronezh region said on Wednesday that two drones attempted to attack a military facility in his region, but failed. * Russia's air defence forces shot down an "enemy" drone in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, its governor said, adding that falling debris damaged a gas pipeline and a house.

* The Ukrainian military said its forces had repulsed 46 attacks in 24 hours along the eastern front in Donetsk region, including the city of Bakhmut, and carried out eight strikes on enemy "power and personnel" as well as two strikes on an anti-aircraft missile system. * Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old video journalist for Agence France Presse (AFP) in Ukraine, was killed on Tuesday by Grad rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine, AFP said on Twitter, citing AFP colleagues who witnessed the incident.

ARMED FORCES IN EUROPE * Russia may formally "denounce" the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. Russia said in 2015 it was completely halting its participation in the treaty, which aimed to regulate the number of forces deployed by Warsaw Pact and NATO countries.

ECONOMY * A Russian court on the Pacific island of Sakhalin has ordered the seizure of four tugboats belonging to Denmark's Svitzer operator at the request of a Russian energy company.

* Pakistan is planning to blend newly purchased Russian crude with Arabian light crude in order to create a mixture that will be more easily processed by the nation's oil refineries, Pakistan's energy minister said on Tuesday. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

