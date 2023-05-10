Left Menu

Telangana SSC results declared; 86.60pc of regular candidates pass

The Telangana State SSC or class 10 Public Examination results were declared on Wednesday by the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The pass percentage of Regular Candidates in the examinations is 86.60pc while the pass percentage of Private Candidates is 44.51pc.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:11 IST
Telangana SSC results declared; 86.60pc of regular candidates pass
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 ( ANI): The Telangana State SSC or class 10 Public Examination results were declared on Wednesday by the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The pass percentage of Regular Candidates in the examinations is 86.60pc while the pass percentage of Private Candidates is 44.51pc. Out of 4,84,370 Regular candidates who appeared for the examination, 4,19,460 candidates passed the exam. 3,335 private candidates passed out of 7,492 candidates who appeared for the exam. The results are available on the websites results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

Sabitha Indra Reddy congratulated all the students who passed the examination while urging the students who did not pass not to take any unwise decisions. The pass percentage of Girls is higher than Boys among regular and private candidates. 2,793 schools secured 100% passes whereas 25 schools secured 0% passes. Nirmal district secured the highest pass percentage of 99%, followed by Siddipet with 98.65% and Sangareddy with 97.29%.

Vikarabad district secured the lowest pass percentage of 59.46%. The Telangana State Residential Schools secured the highest pass percentage of 98.25% and the Government Schools secured the lowest pass percentage of 72.39%. The private schools secured a pass percentage of 90.9%. The exams were conducted on 100% syllabus this year as opposed to 70% syllabus the previous year. The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations are scheduled from June 14 to June 22. The last date for the students to pay the exam fees to their heads of school is May 26. The students can also apply for recounting and re-verification within 15 days of the release of results. The candidates who apply for re-verification need not apply for recounting. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023