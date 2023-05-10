Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Kaziranga Elevated Road project

Shri Gadkari said as part of cost optimization efforts, he has instructed that the construction of the tunnels is treated as a separate project and that the debris and muck resulting from their construction be used in the road works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:41 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said a review was conducted today on the progress of the Kaziranga Elevated Road project. In a series of tweets he said This initiative entails the construction of approximately 34 kilometers of elevated roads at sites identified by the Wildlife Institute of India, where animal crossings occur. Additionally, it involves widening the intervening at-grade road to a 4-lane highway, totaling approximately 50 kilometers in length, and building tunnels spanning approximately 3 kilometers.

Shri Gadkari said as part of cost optimization efforts, he has instructed that the construction of the tunnels is treated as a separate project and that the debris and muck resulting from their construction be used in the road works. Furthermore, I have suggested the inclusion of viewing platforms on the elevated road, complete with vehicle parking and kiosks, to provide tourists with an opportunity for wildlife watching, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

