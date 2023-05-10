Left Menu

Maha: Nurses protest outside Mantralaya for hike in salary

Hundreds of nurses appointed by Zilla Parishads who serve in various hospitals in Maharashtra on Wednesday staged a protest outside Mantralaya in south Mumbai demanding a hike in their monthly salary from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 21,000.The nurses reached Mantralaya, the state government secretariat, claiming the government didnt take note of the agitation they had been holding at Azad Maidan for the last nine days. We demand that it should be raised to at least Rs 21,000.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:57 IST
Maha: Nurses protest outside Mantralaya for hike in salary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of nurses appointed by Zilla Parishads who serve in various hospitals in Maharashtra on Wednesday staged a protest outside Mantralaya in south Mumbai demanding a hike in their monthly salary from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 21,000.

The nurses reached Mantralaya, the state government secretariat, claiming the government didn't take note of the agitation they had been holding at Azad Maidan for the last nine days. “We get only Rs 3,000 salary per month. We demand that it should be raised to at least Rs 21,000. We are determined to agitate for a long period if the state government doesn't accept our demand,'' said an agitating nurse while she was whisked away by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023