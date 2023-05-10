Maha: Nurses protest outside Mantralaya for hike in salary
Hundreds of nurses appointed by Zilla Parishads who serve in various hospitals in Maharashtra on Wednesday staged a protest outside Mantralaya in south Mumbai demanding a hike in their monthly salary from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 21,000.The nurses reached Mantralaya, the state government secretariat, claiming the government didnt take note of the agitation they had been holding at Azad Maidan for the last nine days. We demand that it should be raised to at least Rs 21,000.
Hundreds of nurses appointed by Zilla Parishads who serve in various hospitals in Maharashtra on Wednesday staged a protest outside Mantralaya in south Mumbai demanding a hike in their monthly salary from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 21,000.
The nurses reached Mantralaya, the state government secretariat, claiming the government didn't take note of the agitation they had been holding at Azad Maidan for the last nine days. “We get only Rs 3,000 salary per month. We demand that it should be raised to at least Rs 21,000. We are determined to agitate for a long period if the state government doesn't accept our demand,'' said an agitating nurse while she was whisked away by police.
