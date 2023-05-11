Argentina soy forecast cut on bad weather outlook, wheat in danger

Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the current soybean harvest again as a historic drought hit the country's top crop, and scarce rains last month may also curtail wheat plantings, the exchange said on Wednesday. In its monthly report, the exchange cut its estimate for the 2022/2023 soybean harvest by 6.5% to 21.5 million tonnes, compared to its previous soy crop forecast of 23 million tonnes.

While Argentina is one of the world's leading exporters of processed soybeans, the current 2022/23 season has been impacted by a drought and other severe weather conditions that are causing major losses for both farmers as well as the cash-strapped government. "The unprecedented frosts in February, the lack of water, as well as the heat, are showing up in the soy harvest," the exchange wrote, referring in particular to the untimely frosts in the middle of the southern hemisphere's summer.

So far, soybean farmers have harvested 54% of 16 million hectares (39.5 million acres) planted, according to the report. In the previous 2021/2022 harvest, the soybean harvest reached 42.2 million tonnes, the exchange said, or nearly double the latest estimate.

The exchange's forecast for the 2022/2023 corn crop remains at 32 million tonnes, but that is below the previous season's harvest of 51 million tonnes. The exchange also noted that below-normal rainfall last month is limiting the possible expansion of the area sown for the upcoming 2023/2024 wheat crop, weeks before it is set to begin.

"Planting intentions in much of the Pampas region is limited," it warned, referring to the major wheat-growing area. Earlier on Wednesday, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said the El Niño weather phenomenon is unlikely to bring heavy rains to Argentina's main agricultural areas before September, meaning the drought-hit soil will likely be slow to recover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)