Left Menu

Argentina soy forecast cut on bad weather outlook, wheat in danger

In its monthly report, the exchange cut its estimate for the 2022/2023 soybean harvest by 6.5% to 21.5 million tonnes, compared to its previous soy crop forecast of 23 million tonnes. While Argentina is one of the world's leading exporters of processed soybeans, the current 2022/23 season has been impacted by a drought and other severe weather conditions that are causing major losses for both farmers as well as the cash-strapped government.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 07:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 07:39 IST
Argentina soy forecast cut on bad weather outlook, wheat in danger

Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the current soybean harvest again as a historic drought hit the country's top crop, and scarce rains last month may also curtail wheat plantings, the exchange said on Wednesday. In its monthly report, the exchange cut its estimate for the 2022/2023 soybean harvest by 6.5% to 21.5 million tonnes, compared to its previous soy crop forecast of 23 million tonnes.

While Argentina is one of the world's leading exporters of processed soybeans, the current 2022/23 season has been impacted by a drought and other severe weather conditions that are causing major losses for both farmers as well as the cash-strapped government. "The unprecedented frosts in February, the lack of water, as well as the heat, are showing up in the soy harvest," the exchange wrote, referring in particular to the untimely frosts in the middle of the southern hemisphere's summer.

So far, soybean farmers have harvested 54% of 16 million hectares (39.5 million acres) planted, according to the report. In the previous 2021/2022 harvest, the soybean harvest reached 42.2 million tonnes, the exchange said, or nearly double the latest estimate.

The exchange's forecast for the 2022/2023 corn crop remains at 32 million tonnes, but that is below the previous season's harvest of 51 million tonnes. The exchange also noted that below-normal rainfall last month is limiting the possible expansion of the area sown for the upcoming 2023/2024 wheat crop, weeks before it is set to begin.

"Planting intentions in much of the Pampas region is limited," it warned, referring to the major wheat-growing area. Earlier on Wednesday, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said the El Niño weather phenomenon is unlikely to bring heavy rains to Argentina's main agricultural areas before September, meaning the drought-hit soil will likely be slow to recover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023