Ukrainian drone attacks oil storage depot in Russian border region - governor

A Ukrainian drone attacked an oil storage depot in the Russian border region of Bryansk, the local governor said in a post on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

There were no casualties after the attack on the facility near the town of Klintsy, owned by Russia's Rosneft oil company, though one storage tank was partially damaged, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)