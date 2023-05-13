Left Menu

Ranchi: Man accused of shooting female friend shoots himself on Facebook live

A man accused of shooting a young woman near Patel Chowk died by shooting himself today, police said on Saturday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of shooting a young woman near Patel Chowk died by shooting himself today, police said on Saturday. "On May 13, Ankit went live on Facebook and confessed to having killed Nivedita. Soon after this, he killed himself," police said.

"After reaching the spot, police found Ankit dead. Prima facie it seems that he has died by shooting himself," police added. Earlier a young woman Nivedita (20) was shot dead on Friday in the Argora area of Ranchi allegedly by her boyfriend. The deceased Nivedita hailed from Nawada district in Bihar and was staying at a hostel in Ranchi.

Police said that during its investigation it was revealed that accused Ankit Kumar also from Nawada district had come to Ranchi after Nivedita. The accused took to the social media platform Facebook to confess that he killed the woman.

In the video which surfaced on social media, the accused can be seen on a Facebook account by the name of Ankit Ahir talking about the relationship between him and the woman. "Friends I have killed Khushi (probably the nick name of Nivedita) and I am going to kill myself," he said in a Facebook post while brandishing a pistol.

In another Facebook post which has surfaced, while going live he said, "Everyone please forgive me. I am going to take the wrong step." As it is evident from his post, their (Nivedita and Ankit's) parents were not happy with this relationship and Nivedita had stopped talking to him. Due to this, he was upset and angry, resulting in a tragic end." Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

