"Punished for being patriot," former NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on CBI raids

Wankhede's statement came in response to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids raided his residence and other premises on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 08:28 IST
Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal director Sameer Wankhede (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, Sameer Wankhede, who is accused of allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, on Saturday alleged that he was being punished for being a patriot. Wankhede's statement came in response to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids raided his residence and other premises on Friday.

Wankhede alleged that 18 CBI officials yesterday raided his house while his wife and children were present in his house. "I am getting rewarded for being a patriot, yesterday 18 CBI officials raided my residence and searched it for more than 12 hours while my wife and children were present in the house. They found Rs 23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service," said Wankhede.

Sameer Wankhede further claimed that CBI officials also took the phone of his wife Kranti Redkar in their possession. Apart from that, CBI recovered Rs 28,000 from his sister Yasmin Wankhede's house and Rs 28,000 from his father Dnyaneshwar Wankhede's house. 1800 rupees were also recovered from Sameer the residence of Wankhede's father-in-law. CBI on Friday conducted searches at 29 locations across the country following the alleged corruption case against him and three others linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

CBI registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and three others in connection with a corruption case related to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case. The agency raided 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). Wankhede had raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

