Pakistan court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan's wife in graft case - lawyer
Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:36 IST
A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife in a graft case until May 23, a lawyer in their legal team said.
Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was co-accused along with Khan in the case.
