G20: Odisha CM inaugurates exhibition on cultural heritage in Bhubaneswar

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:37 IST

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:37 IST
G20: Odisha CM inaugurates exhibition on cultural heritage in Bhubaneswar
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the exhibition titled "Sustain: the Craft Idiom" at Kala Bhoomi in Bhubaneswar on the sideline of the 2nd G20 Culture Working Group meeting. The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The theme of the exhibition is reflective of one of the priorities of the Culture Working Group (CWG) - 'Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future,' said an official statement. 'Sustain: The Craft Idiom', presents varied expressions of India's age-old living heritage and indigenous knowledge systems that have sustained individuals, communities, and societies in shaping their beliefs, values and traditions since time immemorial.

The vision for the exhibition is to create awareness amongst visitors, professionals and policymakers about the many living heritage practices that prioritize mindful and optimal utilization of natural resources and harmonious coexistence between humankind and nature, the statement said. 'Sustain: The Craft Idiom' is composed of three constituent experiences - Akshara, Stambh and demonstrations by master artisans and teachers - which encapsulate these manifold aspects.

The exhibition showcases more than 35 crafts and various languages and scripts of India through objects and lives teaching demonstrations. The first section of the exhibition 'Akshara - Crafting Indian Scripts,' highlights India's diverse languages and craft practices, reflecting unique worldviews and traditions.

Through a new design vocabulary, Akshara showcases the visual beauty of India's scripts, expressed through alphabets, verses, phrases, poems and colloquial sayings. 'Stambh: Craft, Collaboration and Continuity', explores indigenous crafts practices and their contemporary expressions. This section showcases functional objects designed with elements of traditional crafts, through collaborations with artisans, adapted for urban audiences.

The delegation from participating G20 countries and International organisations have also visited the exhibition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

