Left Menu

Brazil confirms first ever avian flu cases in wild birds

Two cases were detected in wild birds and should not trigger a ban on imports of Brazilian poultry products as per guidelines from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), according to the Brazilian government. The avian influenza virus can kill entire flocks of birds and cause losses for the farming sector.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 04:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 04:25 IST
Brazil confirms first ever avian flu cases in wild birds

Brazil, the world's top chicken exporter, has for the first time confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday. Two cases were detected in wild birds and should not trigger a ban on imports of Brazilian poultry products as per guidelines from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), according to the Brazilian government.

The avian influenza virus can kill entire flocks of birds and cause losses for the farming sector. Brazil's chicken exports rose by 27% last year to $9.76 billion as other countries reeled from a global outbreak of the virus, yet the South American country had never registered a case until now. The Brazilian government confirmed the detection of H5N1 subtype of the influenza virus on two birds migrating off the coast of Brazil's southeastern state of Espirito Santo. Brazil's main poultry producing states are in the far south and center-west.

The agriculture ministry said that because the cases were detected in wild animals, Brazil's status "as a country free of HPAI" was not affected. Miguel Gularte, CEO of Brazil-based BRF, the world's largest chicken exporting company, told a press conference he was not surprised by the case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, adding the company is prepared for any scenario. The executive reiterated WOAH's recommendations that no members of that organization impose import bans because of cases detected in wild animals.

BRF's Gularte also noted the company relies on Brazil's "robust" animal health services to prevent and contain any potential threats to industrial poultry farms. Brazil's main importers of chicken products in April included China, Japan, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

China has banned imports of poultry from nearly 40 U.S. states due to outbreaks of bird flu on commercial poultry farms. Brazil's neighbor Argentina suspended its poultry exports in late February after recording the first case of bird flu in its poultry industry in southern Rio Negro province but resumed exports from bird flu free areas in late March.

A record number of chicken, turkeys and other birds have died in outbreaks in the United States, Europe and Britain, and the virus is spreading in South America, Africa, and Asia. Losses of poultry flocks have contributed to record high prices for eggs and turkey meat in some places. While humans can contract H5N1, cases remain very rare, and global health officials have said the risk of transmission between humans is low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023