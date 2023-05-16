Left Menu

Phase-V of Sagar Parikrama covering Maharashtra-Goa coastal districts will kick-start on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:03 IST
Phase-V of Sagar Parikrama covering Maharashtra-Goa coastal districts will kick-start on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Min_FAHD)
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday said the fifth phase of the 'Sagar Parikrama', which aims to resolve issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes, covering coastal districts of Maharashtra and Goa will kickstart on Wednesday.

According to the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, the phase-V of 'Sagar Parikrama' programme will cover six locations across Maharashtra and Goa.

The journey will begin from Raigad, Maharashtra on May 17 and will cover Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra, and Vasco, Mormugao, and Canacona in Goa.

During the three-day journey, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Kisan Credit Card and state schemes will be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, it said.

Maharashtra, with its extensive 720 km coastline, presents immense potential in marine fisheries, contributing 82 per cent to the state's fish production. The coastal state of Goa, bestowed with a 104 km coastline, holds fish as a staple diet for over 90 per cent of its population, making it an integral part of Goan life and culture.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and officials from various governmental bodies and organisations will participate in the event, an official statement said.

Having successfully completed four phases, covering 19 locations in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, this unprecedented initiative continues to garner support from all stakeholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
3
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023