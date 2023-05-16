NPC carrying out field studies to help further strengthen delivery of PMMSY: Rupala

The National Productivity Council (NPC) is conducting field studies in seven major areas that will help further strengthen the mechanism of delivery of the central scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)', Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said on Tuesday.

NPC, an autonomous body under the commerce ministry, has been entrusted with major field studies under PMMSY for boosting the value to the stakeholders from the scheme. It will complete the field studies in about nine months.

PMMSY, being implemented since 2020-21 fiscal, aims at bringing about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector in the country at an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore.

Projects worth Rs 14,659.12 crore have been approved by the government till March 31, 2023 under the PMMSY, the ministry said in a statement.

Addressing an event, Rupal said: ''PMMSY has proved to be transformative in boosting the contribution of fisheries sector to country's GDP. Innovative and proactive measures by the government of India along with stakeholders is bringing about a new blue revolution.'' For giving fresh impetus to deliverables under the flagship PMMSY, seven major field studies are being carried out by the NPC, he said, and added that the new field studies would help the government further strengthen its mechanisms of delivery.

The NPC is conducting field studies in seven areas such as best practices in fish marketing system of Andhra Pradesh and dissemination through workshop; agro-climatic zone-specific mapping of innovative fishing practices for enhancing production and productivity in Upper Gangetic Plain Region.

It is also studying design improvement in storage containers used in supply chain for inland and marine fishes by vendors; improvement in infrastructure of Ghazipur and Howrah fish markets; and assessment of post-harvest losses in inland and marine fisheries and suggest measures to minimize these losses.

Rupala further said while aiming at enhancing production and productivity, the PMMSY offers a wide range of activities for the benefit of fishers, fish farmers, youth, women, entrepreneurs, etc.

The scheme has facilitated cluster development, economies of scale, enhancing competitiveness of fisheries sector, generation of higher incomes to the stakeholders, etc. While accelerating growth and expansion of the sector in an organised manner, the PMMSY has created a conducive environment for development of entrepreneurship and encourage private sector participation, he said in a statement.

The Union minister said that the government has provided financial assistance under the PMMSY to individual and groups engaged in fishing industry and to build critical infrastructure and supply chain to support the industry.

Speaking at the occasion, NPC Director General Sundeep Nayak said while accelerating growth and expansion of the sector in an organised manner, PMMSY has created a conducive environment for development of entrepreneurship and encourage private sector participation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)