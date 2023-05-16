Left Menu

CBI conducts searches at 12 locations in NCR, Jaipur in connection with DRDO espionage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at 12 locations spread across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Jaipur, said CBI officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 21:36 IST
CBI conducts searches at 12 locations in NCR, Jaipur in connection with DRDO espionage case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at 12 locations spread across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Jaipur, said CBI officials on Tuesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information about the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said.

According to the officials, the searches have been conducted at the premises of the accused and others in an ongoing investigation of a case registered under Section 3 of the Official Secret Act r/w Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The CBI registered the case on December 9, 2022, against an accused on the allegations that the accused was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country's classified communications/ information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, the officials said.

During the investigation, certain documents containing sensitive information were recovered from the accused's possession, officials added. The investigation is underway.

The CBI has booked Raghuvanshi under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act by the Central Bureau of Investigation.The CBI has alleged Raghuvanshi collected "sensitive" and "minute" details of DRDO and army projects. "The CBI had registered a case on December 9 last year against Raghuvanshi on the allegations that he was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country's classified communications and information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries," the agency said in a statement.

During the investigation, certain documents containing sensitive information were recovered from the possession of the accused.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023